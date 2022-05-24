Roger Gale Calls for PM to Quit… Yet Again

Sir Roger Gale has called for the PM to resign. Again. He implied the PM should go in December 2020 as we headed towards no deal with the EU. He did so again in December 2021 over Partygate. He then confirmed on 17 December 2021 that his 1922 letter was with Graham Brady. Then in April 2022, Sir Roger decided the situation in Ukraine was so grave, and the PM performing so well, that it was “immature and irresponsible” for Keir Starmer to use the moment to call on Boris to go. Now the hokey-cokeying MP is back to calling for the PM’s head.

Taking to Twitter this morning, he said the PM’s misleading of the House of Commons from the despatch box “is a resignation issue”

I believe that the PM has misled the HoC’s from the despatch box. That is a resignation issue. I have made my own position clear. It is now a matter for my Conservative parliamentary colleagues to decide whether or not to instigate a vote of no confidence. — Sir Roger Gale MP (@SirRogerGale) May 24, 2022

The people of Ukraine must be delighted that the “most serious international crisis since 1945” is over, and the UK can – in the April words of Sir Roger – afford to enjoy a “day of domestic reckoning”. Slava Ukraini!