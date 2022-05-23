Parliamentary Staffers Claim “Difficult” Work Causing Bad Mental Health

This morning’s Guardian published a rare exclusive which caught Guido’s attention: a “groundbreaking” study which reveals the alarming truths of working in Westminster. According to this pioneering research, around half of MPs’ staffers are at “breaking point” and suffer from “clinical levels of psychological distress“, with nearly 20% describing the experience of working the in mother of parliaments as “harrowing“. One of the reasons it’s been such a traumatic experience? Yes, Brexit…

“Parliamentary aides said they were at “breaking point” after years of crises, from Brexit to Covid, a lack of support from superiors and abuse from the public… 49.5% met the medical threshold for psychological distress – more than twice the level in the general population.”

The Guardian also somehow manages to connect this to Partygate, claiming the findings will “raise further concerns about the working culture in Westminster” ahead of Sue Gray’s report. A working culture so harrowing, so emotionally distressing, that staffers just can’t cope with how much fun it is to get drunk on subsidised booze. Even during Covid, staffers were handed a tax-free £312 bonus to cover home-working expenses. Must be tough. Meanwhile in Kyiv, MPs and their staff are still heading in to the office despite, erm, a full-scale invasion and missile strikes…