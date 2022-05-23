ITV Photo Undermines PM’s Party Denial in Commons

Congratulations to ITV, who have managed to win the race to leak the first Partygate photo ahead of the Sue Gray publication. The leaked snaps show the PM giving a toast to Lee Cain at his leaving do on November 13, behind a table-full of wine, gin and fizz. The photo itself is hardly a Great Gatsby-level party, however it’s the straight-up denial of any party on that date given in the Commons six months ago that may prove tricky to navigate.

Asked by Labour MP Catherine West “Will the Prime Minister tell the House whether there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November?”, Boris straight-up replied, “No, but I am sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times.” He will no doubt try to argue leaving drinks are not a party. What the Standards Committee will make of that argument remains to be seen…

Meanwhile, Labour has scanned the table and given the lack of onion bhajis has pronounced this as clear evidence the PM broke the law. A conclusion the Metropolitan Police obviously didn’t share…