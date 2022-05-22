Starmer and Sadiq Make Same Lee Rigby Tribute Error

Guido was almost going to overlook Sadiq Khan’s Lee Rigby memorial blunder this morning. Ignoring his use of the word ‘killed’ instead of murdered, the mayor incorrectly said the horrific attack happened eight years ago. Despite it being nine years ago, and the post being up for two hours now, it’s still not been deleted and amended.

It was almost unbelievable, therefore, that Starmer should post the exact same blunder two and a half hours later. Again, miscounting the number of years since 2013.

Unlike Sadiq’s, Starmer’s post was swiftly deleted within 10 minutes. Somewhere in central London there are PAds and social media managers getting almighty bollockings right now…