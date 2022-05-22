Sky News Axing the Daily Climate Show from Evening Primetime

Guido’s co-conspirator at Sky News reckons the dire Daily Climate Show has been axed from the evening schedule with immediate affect. The tedious show consistently cratered the viewing figures and virtually guaranteed viewers would switch channels. With Sky News now consistently being beaten by GB News into third place in the primetime ratings battle, this is evidence that they are feeling the competition. It would seem that Sky News boss John Ryley has woken up to the competition…

The Daily Climate Show will be reduced to just 10 minutes and will air at the very much off-peak time of 3.30pm in the afternoon. A weekly half hour climate show will also play out once a week from July – only to be aired at weekends when no one is watching. Turns out that the willing audience for scaremongering propaganda was non-existent…

