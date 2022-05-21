Aussie Liberals Continue Borrowing from 2019 Tory Playbook

Our Aussie cousins go to the polls today for their federal elections, with incumbent Liberal–National Coalition government, led by Scott Morrison, seeking to win a fourth consecutive term. There hasn’t been much coverage over here, apart from footage of PM Morrison rugby tackling a child, which drew instant parallels with Boris’s own 2015 attempt to put a kid in A&E while playing a match in Japan.

The comparisons don’t stop there, however. Like the Tories’ ultra-slick 2019 online operation, involving s**tpost social media graphics and memes, both centre-right parties have now tried their hand at digital music production. The UK Tories released a 70-minute-long lo-fi beats music video, and now the Aussie Liberals have put out this incredibly earwormy song taking social media by storm. Good look trying to get it out of your head…