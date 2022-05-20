Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Lobby-on-Lobby Edition

As Alex Wickham approaches the end of his time as Playbook editor, one gets the sense that his SW1 diplomacy skills are beginning to fade. This morning Patrick Maguire – editor of The Times Red Box – received a glowing endorsement for his rival morning newsletter from Matt Chorley, including the less-than-subtle dig that it’s “unencumbered by being too close to No10.”

If you're not reading @patrickkmaguire's Red Box every morning, you're missing out.



Concise, smart, funny, unencumbered by being too close to No10.



It's so good, the FT have launched a carbon copy of it



Latest one: https://t.co/HFpSffgx7D



Subscribe https://t.co/9X3raNDYWa pic.twitter.com/IbNZNyeD27 — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) May 20, 2022

A dig Wiki couldn’t take lying down…

another tweet! You’re obsessed. Certainly makes a difference from all your texts begging to go into my runners and riders. Is that cos you’re desperate for a different job or to still appear relevant? — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) May 20, 2022

Chorley walked straight into Wiki’s trap, however, denying ever asking to be included in a runners and rider’s list. Thankfully Alex had the receipts…

thanks and all the best pic.twitter.com/6S1jbrXctn — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) May 20, 2022

Guido’s surprised to see Matt Chorley severing ties with Politico in this way – as co-conspirators will be aware he was considered a prime front runner to replace Wiki, as per Guido’s runners and riders list. Alas it wasn’t to be…