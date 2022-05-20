Tories’ Wakefield Shortlist in Full

While Labour has selected for Wakefield, and the LibDems for Tiverton, the Tories have already found themselves on the backfoot selecting candidates for the forthcoming by-elections. This Sunday will see the Tories finally select for both seats, and Guido’s seen the shortlist for Wakefield in full. The primary concern for the party, in case it’s not obvious, is having a ‘local candidate’:

Ryan Taylor – a Deputy Chairman of the neighbouring Morley & Outwood constituency. A train driver for Northern Rail. Served 10 years in the British Army as part of the Royal Engineers. 7.2 miles away…

Adam Gregg – a councillor in Colne Valley. Came third in Barnsley East in 2019 with 27.3% thanks to a tight three-way split with a second place Brexit Party. 15 miles away…

Laura Walker – A unique CV having previously been deputy leader of The Yorkshire Party, until she rejoined the Tories in 2020. Stood for the Yorkshire Party in 2019 against Yvette Cooper in Pontefract, gaining just 1,762 votes. 11.4 miles away…

Awkwardly for Laura, the Tories failed to defeat Yvette Cooper by just 1,276 votes…