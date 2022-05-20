PM Boasts of Biggest Welsh Westminster Takeover Since Tudors

Boris arrived at Welsh Tory Conference in confident spirits after yesterday’s good news from the Met. Taking to the stage he wished everyone a good afternoon in Boris-ised Welsh, adding “Prynhawn da blodyn as I just  said to the nice person from the BBC which I thought was the right way to address her.” Guido being a non-Welsh speaker had to look this up, and apparently blodyn means “my love”, indicating a very different kind of No. 10-BBC relationship…

Opening with a typical gag, the PM joked “by the way I am very very proud that the new director of communications in No. 10 speaks fluent Welsh, folks; the biggest Welsh takeover in Westminster since the Tudors.”

He was obviously referring to Guto Harri, who demonstrated this Welsh speaking ability admirably on his first day in office. Co-conspirators will remember he gave an extremely rare interview for a backroom staffer to Welsh language website golwg360, where he revealed he and the PM had sung Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive. The resulting media coverage has meant we haven‘t heard much since from the Director of Comms since – either in Welsh or English…
