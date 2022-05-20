No. 10 Benches Kay From Morning Media Round

First it was Good Morning Britain on the naughty step, now it’s Sky News’s turn to depart Downing Street’s good books. Guido hears that Kay Burley’s show has now been “benched” by the press team following a tawdry week of behaviour from the presenter, including retweeting Labour MPs attacking the government and launching a sustained attack against Rachel Maclean, involving taking her answer out of context and not dropping it for three days. They are watching closely…

Kay being put on the naughty step isn’t quite the full-on boycott seen by GMB, and ministers will occasionally feature. Instead she will have to fight for her place on the round on a case-by-case basis. A government source says:

“I get the impression the broadcast plan is to be as open and accessible as possible but Kay over sugared the tea this week. She was retweeting a Labour MP after the Maclean interview and was still going for her 2 days later. Think interviews with Kay will be judged on a case by case rather than a given basis.”

It’s not like she could ever ask questions on Partygate from a position of authority anyway…