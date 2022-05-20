Jamie Oliver Admits He’s Not Clever and Doesn’t See His Children Much

Jamie Oliver arrived outside Downing Street earlier this afternoon, Eton mess in hand, to shout into the wind about how much he wants to make food more expensive in the middle of a cost of living crisis. Outlets like GB News claimed he’d “stormed Downing Street”, although really he’d just shown up outside the gates and wasn’t allowed in. It was cold and rainy, and only about 200 people showed up despite Oliver’s rallying call to his 15 million followers…

His interview was the best bit, though. Explaining why he wants fast food advertising and two-for-one deals banned, he claimed it was because parents don’t get to see their children much, himself included, and he wants to make the high street “safer“. For the avoidance of doubt, he then admitted he wasn’t very clever. Guido was busy eating a pizza while all this was going on, although he’s reliably told it stopped raining just as Oliver left.