Emily Thornberry Changes Tune on Durham Beergate Investigation

Now the Met’s Partygate investigation has concluded with no additional fines for the PM, Labour is realising they’ve truly backed themselves into an awkward corner given it’s now Starmer more likely to be defenestrated. Back when Durham Police launched their investigation, Labour was apoplectic with fury. Emily Thornberry went on LBC to slam the Tories and the press for forcing a politically-motivated hit job on the party:

“I think they have been put under pressure, not just by the media by Conservative MPs, I think there’s been a campaign… I’m saying there’s been systematic pressure and there’s been an enterprise put together by the attack unit at Conservative Party Central Office, this is not being denied…” Marr: “And the police have folded – I don’t think Durham police would be very happy to hear you say that.”

Now Thornberry appears to have totally changed her tune. With a crocodile smile on Newsnight yesterday she claimed to viewers:

“We welcome the fact Durham are investigating this, and Keir has been perfectly clear about this… Derbyshire: You don’t welcome it, Emily Thornberry, come on!”

Does Emily really think voters believe her claim that Keir, who looks to be in pain in interviews, welcomes the investigation?