Metropolitan Police Finish Partygate Investigation with 126 Fines Handed Out

The Metropolitan Police have finally wrapped up their investigation into Partygate, with 126 fixed penalty notices issued across eight events. Some people received more than one penalty, with 53 men and 73 women in total being hit with at least one fine. There were no interviews under caution. The total cost of the investigation was approximately £460,000…

The eight events were as follows:

20 May 2020

18 June 2020

19 June 2020

13 November 2020

17 December 2020

18 December 2020

14 January 2021

16 April 2021

No word yet on whether Boris was among those to receive a second fine. Now for Sue Gray…

UPDATE: Met Police have confirmed both Boris and Carrie will not receive any additional fines, and no further action will be taken.