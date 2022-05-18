Farage Crushes TalkTV’s Ratings Again, Piers Up from All Time Low

Piers has already boasted this morning about how his ratings “DOUBLED” last night compared to Monday’s figures, going from 40,300 to 82,600. Guido has the BARB figures, and while Piers is right, it was only yesterday that Piers was busy insisting television views don’t matter, and it’s all about the online metrics. Maybe that only applies when your channel is getting walloped in every primetime slot…

The box office bad news for Piers Morgan is that he is still trailing behind Nigel Farage, who is still miles ahead with 113,2000 tuning in last night. Tom Newton Dunn also had a winner yesterday, going from 1,200 viewers on Monday to 1,400 last night. The only way is up, surely…