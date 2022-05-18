Correction: Labour Finds Another Five Curry Attendees

On Monday Guido called out Sir Keir’s ever-changing Beergate story, finally admitting that the numbers in attendance were far higher than the six he’d originally claimed. On Monday the new figure was placed at 15, today another five have been found – taking the attendees to a whopping 20. Oh beer, oh beer…

This latest figure is revealed by The Sun this morning, off the back of Labour insiders fearing up to 20 police questionnaires could be sent out from next week, with additional witnesses to be called in for statements. Will these include those who’ve spoken to the Sunday Times and Politico and swear everyone was drunk and no work was conducted after eating?