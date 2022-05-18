CCHQ Expanding Complaints and Discipline Team

Given how busy they are it’s not much of a surprise to see one particular team within CCHQ is expanding. Today Guido spotted a new vacancy has appeared on the Party’s job board…

“A newly created opportunity has arisen for a Researcher to join the Complaints teams. This is a fantastic role that would suit someone with strong attention to detail, who is always highly organised and able to maintain and act with discretion.”

A “fantastic role” apparently. Candidates have until 30th May to apply, with the successful applicant expected to “[conduct] investigations under the Party’s disciplinary processes”, talk to lawyers, and update “a comprehensive database”. A database and workload which is seemingly growing every day…