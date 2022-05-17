Tory MP Arrested for Historic Rape, Has Been Told to Stay Away from Parliament During Investigation

Another appalling story from The Sun tonight as the Pestminster scandal rolls on. A sitting Tory MP has been arrested for for rape and sex assault spanning seven-year period from 2002 to 2009. The police confirm “A man was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office.” A spokesperson for the Whips’ Office says:

“The Chief Whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary Estate while an investigation is ongoing. Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”

Another Tory crime week gone without a hitch…