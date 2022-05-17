Tories and Labour Now Openly on Election Footing

It looks like both Labour and the Tories have given up concealing their respective preparations for the next election, based on job adverts spotted by Guido last night. The Tories are focused on dealing with the press, having added jobs for a number of “political press officers”, “building its Press team to fight the next General Election.” While applicants are warned not to expect a five day 9-5 job if successful, they are reminded that “Many of those who have been Political Press Officers in CCHQ during elections have gone on to successful careers as Special Advisers“. And indeed unsuccessful careers as SpAds for that matter…

Meanwhile, Labour is concerned about getting candidates sorted for seats. Yesterday Labour HQ uploaded a job ad for a “Selection Process Manager”.

“The post-holder will be responsible for assisting with the delivery of the requirements contained in the Labour Party Rule Book to deliver the highest quality candidates possible for the next General Election.”

That sounds like bad news for members of the Socialist Campaign Group…