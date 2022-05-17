Mark Steyn’s Show Beats Piers Morgan Unwatched for First Time

The slow motion collapse in ratings of Talk TV is astounding. Until now, Piers Morgan has always held his lead in his slot against Mark Steyn on GB News. Last night Steyn beat Morgan for the first time…

In every primetime slot last night Talk TV got walloped by the rival start-up. Unsurprisingly, Piers is now switching his metric of choice from actual television viewers and telling people the future is all about online platforms, something Guido agrees with. Yet he’s not doing so well on YouTube or the streaming Fox Nation either – hardly surprising that the latter platform, targeted at Trump-loving gun nuts, isn’t terribly keen on the gun ban nut who has publicly fallen out with the Donald. According to a report from Popbitch, his Sky News Australia syndicated show is also bombing in the slot and the station is as a consequence doing worse than it did with the much cheaper previous presenter. Piers counting zillions of supposed impressions on Twitter or TikTok doesn’t make sense or revenue. All this despite the millions being spent on marketing…