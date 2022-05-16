Starmer Revises Count Up from 6 to 15 Attendees at #Beergate

Guido spotted a change in Starmer’s Durham beer and curry story this afternoon, as he defended the lockdown booze-up on Loose Women. Asked to clarify the numbers in attendance Sir Keir confidently said there were “about 15 or so” there. Back in January on LBC’s Call Keir, however, ‘Mr Rules’ claimed there were only about six in attendance. Not a convincing witness, the hesitation in answering Nick Ferrari’s question in January was noticeable. Now he’s changed his answer. It turns out Keir Starmer can takeaway, he just can’t add up…
mdi-tag-outline Partygate
mdi-account-multiple-outline Keir Starmer
mdi-timer May 16 2022 @ 14:50 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments