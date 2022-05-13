Rishi Blames Computer System for Benefit Freeze

Rishi Sunak has blamed the Treasury’s outdated software for not allowing him to raise benefits in an interview with Bloomberg. It’s not the first time the excuse has come to light; a Times article last Thursday revealed officials had told the Chancellor he could only raise benefits once a year at a certain point, with a government source saying “the system was simply not built to be flexible.” Sunak’s now explained the problem on the record. If it is true it is unacceptably pathetic, it also makes him sound a lot like a certain Little Britain character…