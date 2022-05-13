Fabricant to Ramp Up Ban Bray Campaign

Michael Fabricant’s campaign to ban Steve Bray from Westminster is stepping up a notch. Having already asked Hoyle for potential legal action against Bray over his antics – with parliamentary authorities allegedly gathering a body of evidence for a harassment case since April – Fabbers is now pushing the House of Commons Commission to step their game up while the investigation continues. Which could take months…

In the meantime, Fabricant is submitting a written question to ask what the Commission will do to stop “professional agitators” harassing MPs and staff:

“To ask the hon. Member for Broxbourne, representing the House of Commons Commission, what steps are being taken by the Commission to ensure that Members and their staff are not harassed, obstructed, shouted at, or intimidated by professional agitators in the proximity of the Palace of Westminster; and if he will make a statement.”

Fabbers’ colleagues have already suggested a few novel ideas for dealing with Bray this week. Guido’s view is it’s best just to give Bray as good as he gets. He doesn’t like it very much. Fabricant tells Guido “Steve Bray is a menace trying to turn the clock back to when Britain was a cog in the EU wheel. He’s also a pain in the arse”…