Piers Morgan’s ‘Offence’ Schtick Flops

With a £4 million marketing spend for the launch of TalkTV it’s impossible to walk around without seeing Morgan’s face on a giant billboard, phone box or the side of a bus, with one of the most common adverts implying the show’s so offensive to ‘snowflakes’ it merely features Piers pointing to News UK’s complaints department address. While we can’t know how many complaints News UK has received, we can get a pretty good idea by looking at the public figures from Ofcom. It turns out it’s difficult to get many complaints if no one’s tuning in…

Their most recent weekly audience report covered April 26th to May 2nd – Piers’s launch week when he had six-figure viewing numbers. According to the quango’s stats, his show failed to breach the 50 complaints threshold to warrant publication. Gogglebox did, on the other hand, with 68 complaints. Wider channel statistics show GB News registered 459 complaints in the latest update, whereas TalkTV managed a whopping five across its entire week’s output. Piers has fallen a long way since his days of raking in 55,000 complaints off the back of one TV appearance…

Last night Nigel Farage on GB News got twice as many viewers as Pier Morgan on TalkTV. The GB News primetime slots overall have 4 times the audience share of TalkTV…