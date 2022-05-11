Labour Launch Grimy Tactics in Wakefield

A co-conspirator in Wakefield has just had this Labour leaflet posted through their letterbox, with convicted sex offender and now ex-MP Imran Ahmad Khan – who finally resigned last week – emblazoned on the front alongside the dire warning “how can you ever trust the Tories again”? They haven’t even found a candidate themselves yet, and already they’re implying the Tories are about to select someone with similar moral defects…

As per election law, the Leaflets are stamped with Labour’s address and data handling information. “Who will the Tories impose on Wakefield next?” seems a bit much. Maybe they’ll just find someone with an affinity for large tractors or something…