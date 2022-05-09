The Times is reporting that Starmer is taking soundings and considering announcing that he would resign if he is found to have broken lockdown rules:

“He is being urged by close colleagues to wrest back the political initiative by stating that he believes receiving a fine for breaking coronavirus restrictions is a resigning offence for party leaders. … Starmer is understood to have accepted that he needs a fresh political position to reflect the new reality of the Durham investigation, which is expected to take six to eight weeks. This morning he is taking soundings from supportive members of the shadow cabinet, senior staff members and allies about what that position should be. Announcing that he would resign if fined is one option under consideration.”

Is he too chicken? What would co-conspirators advise him to do?



What should Starmer do next? — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) May 9, 2022

Poll closes at 3pm…