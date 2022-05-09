Wes Streeting Fumbles Starmer Pull-Out Excuse

Wes Streeting didn’t help Sir Keir this morning when being asked by Kay Burley why he pulled out of his Institute for Government event this afternoon. Streeting unbelievably claimed he hadn’t asked about it prior to his morning media round before mumbling something absurd about diary changes. Meanwhile on LBC he tried a wholly different approach…

Streeting claims Starmer can’t be avoiding scrutiny as he’s been “out all weekend in front of cameras”. Sure, if you count being doorstepped on Sunday morning while remaining tight-lipped and being bundled into a car as participating in scrutiny…