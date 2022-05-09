Starmer Copies Blair’s Tactic of Pressuring Police to Make Right Conclusion

Sir Keir has just confirmed he will resign in the event of being given a fine, an unprecedented announcement from a Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition. Speaking minutes ago, and briefed out around 3 pm, Starmer said he will resign if issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice, with it being briefed to journalists by those close to him that this is an “attempt to draw [a] line between Starmer & Johnson that not all politicians are the same”. Guido can see another obvious tactic at play from the pound shop Blair wannabee…

In 2007, when under investigation for the Cash For Honours scandal, Tony Blair’s team warned the Metropolitan Police that the PM would have to resign if interviewed under caution, forcing them to back off under such immense political pressure:

“Sources close to the inquiry said that there were difficult discussions before a political intermediary made senior detectives aware of the serious implications of treating the Prime Minister as a suspect. “Make no mistake, Scotland Yard was informed that Mr Blair would resign as Prime Minister if he was interviewed under caution,” said a source. “They were placed in a very difficult position indeed.””

On Saturday, when Guido exclusively revealed Lord Falconer has been tasked with putting together out Sir Keir’s legal defence, he didn’t expect Blair’s Justice Secretary to copy the tactic used by his old party boss so like-for-like. Unfortunately for Starmer one of his team accidentally explained the quiet bit out loud to ITV’s Daniel Hewitt, briefing “it puts some pressure on Durham Police who are being leant on in one direction”. Former DPP Sir Keir knows a thing or two about letting police forces fudge an investigation and letting the culprit get away…