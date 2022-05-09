Imran Ahmad Khan’s Exciting New Job

Congratulations are in order for sex offender and now ex-MP Imran Ahmad Khan, whose early retirement has allowed him to get round to updating his Linkedin profile. His fellow users were notified today with news of his latest job: Crown Steward and Bailiff of the Chiltern Hundreds, the procedural title given to MPs quitting the Commons. An exciting opportunity with room for professional growth and development…

Linkedin even offers a few response suggestions for proud friends and colleagues to send to him after resigning in disgrace. Wow! Happy for you! How are you liking the new job?