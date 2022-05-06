Tories’ Partygate Candidate Loses Council Bid

In April Guido exclusively revealed that Ben Mallet was standing as a Tory candidate in Kingston, London. ‘Ben who?’ Guido hears co-conspirators asking…

Mallet came to prominence during the mayoral election last year as Shaun Bailey’s head of comms, and was later pictured prominently among the crowd at Bailey’s lockdown-breaking CCHQ party, lying on the floor in braces with wine. Guido can now confirm Mallet failed to gain a seat, losing by 14 votes to fellow Conservative Jamal Chohan…

Mallet: hammered…
