LibDem Porno Candidate Elected… Then Suspended… for Antisemitism

You read that right: not only has the LibDem candidate who Guido revealed earlier in the week to have a prolific porno portfolio been elected this afternoon, they were immediately suspended by the Liberal Democratic Party. Not for her porno history – for some vintage antisemitism…

Congratulations @TheMFNetwork2 the first enby County Councillor in Wales. Lib Dem Gain from Con.#CouncilElections2022



Lib dem 290

Con 215

Green 105

Ind pic.twitter.com/15oYP7niri — Powys Lib Dem Councillors (@LibPowys) May 6, 2022

An email seen by Guido shows the candidate, Little Brighouse, had been reported for uploading a TikTok where she is pictured next to a photo of a burning Israeli flag with the infamously anti-Israeli statement “from the river to the sea”. A LibDem spokesperson has said:

“We have received a complaint regarding this candidate which has been reviewed under our independent complaints process. As a result they have been suspended from the Party while the complaint is fully investigated. Liberal Democrats have a long and proud record of standing up against antisemitism and continue to champion a liberal, tolerant and inclusive society for all.”