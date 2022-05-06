Zelenskyy Heaps Praise on “Brave Boris”… in Front of Sir Keir

Ahead of polls closing, Ukraine forced a rare bout of cross-party unity at the Tate Modern last night as both Boris and Starmer turned up for a fundraising auction. In farcical scenes proving the PM’s need to level up fibre-optic gigabit broadband, a video message from Zelenskyy initially refused to have any working audio, prompting the organisers to give up. This despite Boris’s recent video message in the besieged Kyiv parliament going without a technical hitch…

When they did manage to get Zelenskyy’s speech working, he heaped praise on the PM and called him “brave Boris” directly in front of Sir Keir. This was followed by a similarly fraternal address by the PM encouraging attendees to dig deep to help fund the Ukrainian effort. Among the auction prizes – run by Christie’s – was the Ukrainian PM’s infamous khaki fleece up for sale with a starting price of £50,000 – something Boris described as a “pinch”. It ended up going for £90,000…

Also up for bidding was a tour of Kyiv by the mayor, and one of the cockerel jugs given to Boris and Zelenskyy during the PM’s own walk about the capital.