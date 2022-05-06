Dale Duped by Twitter Meme

Cringe moment from Iain Dale on his LBC local election results show last night as he recounted a voter anecdote about an elderly voter to Jon Ashworth. Just one problem: it was a very long-running Twitter meme…

“I was seeing someone on Twitter earlier saying that they went into the polling station and a 95-year-old lady was there saying “where can I cast my vote on beergate” and she got a round of applause from other people. I don’t know where that was.”

For those uninitiated, the meme was born on polling day for the EU referendum in 2016, when one Brexiteer Twitter user “over-egged the anecdote for a few retweets. Prompting immediate parodies

There but for the grace of God go any of us, though very sporting of Iain’s producer to share the gaffe on Twitter. Older co-conspirators may also be interested in Guido’s previous explainer on the other key related internet term, “sh*tposting“…
