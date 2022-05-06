Durham Police Will Investigate Starmer’s Beer Party

Interrupting Sir Keir’s London victory lap The Telegraph breaks news of a major change by Durham Police, who are set to announce they will be launching a formal investigation:

“Durham Police will investigate Sir Keir Starmer over ‘beergate’ allegations, the Telegraph understands… following days of mounting pressure and repeated questions over Sir Keir’s version of events, the force is set to announce it will now investigate the claims fully.”

That’s going to make Keir hot-under-the-collar…

UPDATE: It’s official:

Looks like they’ve got Keir korma’d…