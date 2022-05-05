Good Law Project Erases Another Lost Case from History

Having resoundingly lost in court again last week, this time over Ministers’ use of private emails and WhatsApp for government communications, Jolyon has once again had to edit the Good Law Project’s (GLP) website for the second time in two months to quietly remove the failed case from the top of his website. Wouldn’t want to mislead any potential donors…

In fairness to Jolyon, last time it took him a lot longer to admit defeat and stop gloating about a loss on the GLP’s homepage: the failed case against against Cummings and Gove remained the headline victory on the site well over a month after it was rejected on appeal. Eventually he replaced it with the WhatsApp case, complete with a handy donation link… which he has now lost. This time he took it down a lot quicker…

In its place, would-be donors will now find links to GLP’s next big challenge: an alleged “cover-up” over at Abingdon Health. As usual, they’re crowdfunding, and they need your money. They have to pay the government’s £125,000 of costs from the last lost case…