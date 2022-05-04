WATCH: Starmer Frustrated By Beergate Questioning

It’s not getting any easier as the day goes on. Starmer was back on the airwaves just now with Sky News, again taking a bruising over Beergate and repeating the rehearsed lines over and over: ‘we were working, no rules were broken, no party’…

Maybe this wouldn’t have been so difficult for him if he hadn’t spent weeks calling for resignations over slices of birthday cake. Now he’s forced to stand there and channel his inner Miliband, trotting out the same three sentence pitch again and again. Still no answer over whether 30 people enjoyed the poppadoms. Complaining about ‘mudslinging’ at this point is small beer…