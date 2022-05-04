Tom Newton Dunn’s Show Drops to Zero Viewers on TalkTV

The latest TalkTV BARB figures show The News Desk with Tom Newton Dunn twice dropped to zero viewers detected last night, with nobody watching between 7pm-7:15pm and again from 7:30pm-7:45pm. There is one silver lining: as people tuned in for Piers at the end of the show, his average viewership actually increased to a mighty 4,800 at one point, up from 3,600 the night before. Things can only get better?

Meanwhile over at Piers Morgan Unwatched, the good news is it appears his viewership decline has bottomed out. His average viewership last night was 76,700, with around 118,000 tuning in at the start, and roughly 62,000 sticking around for the rest of the hour. The bad news is that’s half-a-percent of the prime time audience. 4,700 streamed the show on YouTube, which isn’t far off the average number of streams for an episode of Guido Talks. A show we usually filmed on our phones…