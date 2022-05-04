Shapps Refers Sadiq to Electoral Commission for Revealing Elizabeth Line Opening Date

Away from the Beergate saga, Grant Shapps and Sadiq Khan have ended up in exactly the kind of “mudslinging” match Sir Keir has promised to avoid this past week. After Transport for London announced today that the Elizabeth Line would finally open on 24th May, Grant Shapps launched a scathing attack on the Mayor of London for allegedly breaching pre-election purdah rules, which limit communications and policy announcements leading up to voting day. Accusing Sadiq of “breathtaking… cynicism”, Shapps railed against Khan for his political loco-motive, and referred him to the Electoral Commission for investigation…

Sadiq immediately pushed back, however, by insisting he “wasn’t going to get into mudslinging” with Shapps… only to do exactly that by calling him a “sourpuss“, and claiming he “needs to grow up”. It’s the last day of the campaign. Maybe they both just needed to let off some steam…