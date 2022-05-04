Local Tories Take “Routemaster Approach” to Save Electoral Hopes

The mood on the ground amongst the Tories isn’t hugely optimistic in the final stretch of campaigning. As Guido covered this morning, the Hartlepool association are practically begging for forgiveness on their leaflets, and there are now reports from across the country – particularly outside the M25 – of local Tories trying to distance themselves from Westminster and the party leadership. In fact, Guido hears associations in the South East have adopted a new campaigning technique they’ve affectionately dubbed “the Routemaster Approach“. “Throw Boris under the bus, and residents start talking to you again”…

Guido’s spoken to multiple other campaigners, and each had their own innovative ways of putting daylight between their local efforts and the “mess” in Westminster. One activist said his association had instructed him to tell residents he’s “very disappointed at what happened” regarding Partygate, and to remind locals that councillors “have no power over” the leadership. “Don’t shoot me, I’m a Conservative” is apparently the opening gambit for several candidates on the doorstep. A candidate in the South also claimed that while the overall mood is “mixed“, he was only able to secure the promise of a voter when he admitted the Partygate saga was “a disgrace“. Some are now even afraid to use Tory blue branding:

One day more…