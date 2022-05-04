Live with Littlewood!

On the panel tonight with Mark Littlewood tonight:

    • Alex Deane, Writer and Political Commentator
    • John O’Connell, Chief Executive, TaxPayers’ Alliance
    • Morgan Schondelmeier, Director of Operations, Adam Smith Institute
    • Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics, Institute of Economic Affairs

On the agenda:

    • Anatomy of a scandal: Is HR the solution to Westminster sleaze?
    • Bins and potholes: Will election results be determined by local issues?
    • Minimum pricing, minimum results: Is it time to end alcohol pricing?
    • Lost at sea: Why are politicians pushing a windfall tax on energy companies?
Tune in, from 6-7pm, here
