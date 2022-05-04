Live with Littlewood!

On the panel tonight with Mark Littlewood tonight:
- Alex Deane, Writer and Political Commentator
- John O’Connell, Chief Executive, TaxPayers’ Alliance
- Morgan Schondelmeier, Director of Operations, Adam Smith Institute
- Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics, Institute of Economic Affairs
On the agenda:
- Anatomy of a scandal: Is HR the solution to Westminster sleaze?
- Bins and potholes: Will election results be determined by local issues?
- Minimum pricing, minimum results: Is it time to end alcohol pricing?
- Lost at sea: Why are politicians pushing a windfall tax on energy companies?