Elsie: All-Round Superstar

Age UK last month profiled Elsie Hall-Thompson, an active 77 year-old volunteer and campaigner who

“… volunteers in hospitals, for charities, at Imperial (as a research ambassador) and has also become quite the celebrity lately after meeting the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak and confronting him on the energy crisis. She has recently appeared on ITV news and been involved with a peaceful protest, asking for more help for over 50s. Elsie said she enjoyed getting to meet someone in power and having the chance to ask him questions without him giving pre-prepared answers!”