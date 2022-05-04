Council Candidate Describes Own Ward as Somewhere “Even Covid Wouldn’t Go”

At the end of last year Brian Walmsley, who is standing as the Labour candidate for Bulkington in Nuneaton, gave some candid lockdown advice to his friends about his area in a private Facebook group. Characterising his local council wards as riddled with anti-social behaviour, drug dealing, incest ridden, inbred, violent and over-run with prostitution:

Walmsley described the seat he is hoping to win for the Labour Party as somewhere “even Covid wouldn’t go to”. He now claims that the text was cut and pasted from elsewhere. Guido has asked him from where he got it – at the time of going to pixel he has not responded.

Election day for the voters of Bulkington is tomorrow…