WATCH: Boris’s Rousing Speech to Ukrainian Parliament

A moving speech from Boris in the Ukrainian Parliament this afternoon, as he becomes the first world leader to make an address to the chamber since the invasion began. Appearing via video link, Boris hailed Ukraine for its bravery in a fight between “good and evil” after proving all military experts “completely wrong”; at one point he was even interrupted with a standing ovation for insisting “Ukraine will win“. Powerful stuff…

“It is a big honour for me to address you at this crucial moment in history and I salute the courage with which you are meeting, the way you have continued to meet, in spite of a barbaric onslaught on your freedoms…

We in the UK will do whatever we can to hold them to account for these war crimes and in this moment of uncertainty, of continuing fear and doubt, I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win. Ukraine will be free.

[…]

[The] so-called irresistible force of Putin’s war machine has broken on the immoveable object of Ukrainian patriotism…

Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral force of a people determined to be free.

This is about the right of Ukrainians to protect themselves against Putin’s violent and murderous aggression

It is about Ukraine’s right to independence and national self-determination, against Putin’s deranged imperialist revanchism. It is about Ukrainian democracy against Putin’s tyranny. It is about freedom versus oppression. It is about right versus wrong. It is about good versus evil. And that is why Ukraine must win. And when we look at the heroism of the Ukrainian people and the bravery of your leader Volodomyr Zelenskyy – we know that Ukraine will win. And we in the UK will do everything we can to restore a free sovereign and independent Ukraine. Thank you all very much for listening to me today, and slava Ukraini!”