Talk TV’s News Desk Has 3,600 Viewers, New Low for Piers

Last night’s BARB figures show that Nigel Farage had seven times the audience share that Talk TV’s The News Desk with Tom Newton Dunn achieved. Admittedly Tom only managed to earn an average viewership of 3,600…

Speaking about his show, Tom has emphasised that it is not going to be right-wing like sister channel Fox News, claiming “We serve no political agenda or ideology.” Which will surely make it bloodless and dull.

Later on, Piers Morgan Unwatched had a peak viewership of 75,800 – his smallest audience so far. Over on GB News, Dan Wootton peaked higher later that night with 79,700 viewers. Guido watched Piers’ show in full for the first time last night, and it was actually quite good compared to a lot of broadcast dross; more pace-y and dynamic than most current affairs shows. It can’t be helped that it “inherited” only 3,600 viewers from the previous show…