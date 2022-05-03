LibDem Candidate’s Pornstar Sideline Revealed

With just two days left before the local elections, Guido’s being sent all kinds of tip-offs about oddball candidates appearing on ballots this Thursday. An alarmed resident in Brecon and Radnorshire shared a Facebook post drawing attention to a LibDem candidate called Little Brighouse, who’s standing as a county councillor in Powys, Wales. Brighouse is a prolific TikTok user, where not only does she claim to have multiple personalities – she also allegedly reveals that one of these personalities is a porn star going by the name of ‘Tobi Atlantic’…

Brighouse also has a Linktree page, which lists both her Twitter and Instagram profiles. Her Twitter account features the usual political material you’d expect of an active campaigner. Her Instagram, on the other hand, leaves a lot less to the imagination…

Brighouse shared the lefthand image above on Instagram, while the righthand is a still from “Tobi Atlantic’s” extensive video library. The butterfly tattoo appears in both next to, errm, an actual ginger growler. Co-conspirators conducting their own research on this probably shouldn’t do it in the workplace…

Both the Welsh LibDem press office and Brighouse have ignored repeated approaches for comment. To be fair, they’re likely still busy responding to all the negative press Brighouse created last month when she accused Tory MP Fay Jones of racism – later forcing the Welsh LibDems to apologise on Brighouse’s behalf. Do these local associations vet any of their candidates? Two days to go…