Piers Morgan Unwatched Loses Viewers Every Day of First Week

Piers Morgan has wrapped up his first week at TalkTV, and on cue, Guido is on-hand to report the BARB viewing figures. There’s good news and bad news. The good news for Piers is he has managed to slow the trend of losing over 100,000 viewers with every consecutive show. The bad news is last night’s broadcast was still the lowest-rated yet, pulling in 117,900 viewers in his primetime slot – compared to 316,800 on Monday…

Piers keeps boasting how well the show is doing on social media, which is hard for us to measure without access to his logins. We can however see that the show’s Twitter account has, at the time of going to pixel, just 42,056 followers and is getting signal digit retweets. Early days yet…

Piers will be pleased that despite the decline he is still leading against rivals in his time-slot. Tom Newton Dunn’s The News Desk now has a dedicated fan club of 14,300 viewers. Which means 39,900 people have, since Monday, decided to watch something else instead. Celebrations are in order for the team over at The Talk with Sharon Osbourne, though: viewership leapt up to 37,900 last night, after pulling in just 9,700 on Wednesday. The show beat Beth Rigby Interviews with a mere 28,600 viewers, though it trailed behind GB News’ Dan Wootton on 53,200. All well and good – except Sharon wasn’t even on the show last night… will she even return?