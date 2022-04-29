Full Timeline of Starmer & Angie’s Big Day Out in Durham

Given press scrutiny into Sir Keir and Angie’s party night in Durham last year is now quite rightly hotting up, Guido thought co-conspirators might like a fully-researched timeline as to what the LOTO team got up to that day. Strap in…

Early morning: Starmer begins the day campaigning in Hull

14.40: Tours Hull Fruit Market with Diane Johnson and Emma Hardy

Spotted in the Fruit Market: @UKLabour leader @Keir_Starmer has been touring the area today with @DianaJohnsonMP and @EmmaHardyMP.



They were shown around our fantastic community by @Wykeland MD Dominic Gibbons. pic.twitter.com/prtWbZKJ2e — Fruit Market (@FruitMarketHull) April 30, 2021

Mid-afternoon: Starmer gets the train to Durham. A Twitter user snaps Sir Keir and posts it at 19.03.

Just bumped into @Keir_Starmer in Durham! Hope he has a great time in the north east🌹 pic.twitter.com/8iIsNEVuni — Michael Leeks 💙 #FBPE #FBPA #FBPPR 3.5% (@MikeLLeeks) April 30, 2021

Late-afternoon: Starmer travels to the Labour Party’s Durham offices at the Miners Hall, and records a social media video for Labour – posted the next day – alongside unmasked members of the public with no social distancing. By this time Rayner and Mary Kelly Foy have joined up with Starmer. Rayner appears in the video, once again proving her attendance at the event.

19.00: Durham Constituency Labour Party host a “Pre-election CLP QUIZ and Social”. Labour have refused to say where this was hosted, though Guido’s money is on the Labour constituency offices where Sir Keir and Angie were now enjoying a post-campaign drinks and food session. In December 2021 Sir Keir was waxing lyrical about how it was “very hard” to see how a No. 10 virtual quiz was “compliant with Coronavirus rules”

20.30: Starmer and Rayner both participate in a “Get out the vote rally!” via Zoom from the same office, for the first time confirming Rayner’s attendance well into the evening.

Late evening: Keir and Mary Foy are filmed socialising while the Labour leader swigs beer. Another empty bottle is seen on the windowsill. Guido speculates the female head at the bottom of the window frame is Angela Rayner’s. This was against campaigning law at the time, which effectively said you could only enter an indoor space to get leaflets…

April 20, 2022: Angela Rayner is asked “If Keir Starmer, had been fined for the beer and sandwiches that he had or was perhaps it was just beer. Should he have resigned?” Rayner replies “If Keir Starmer had broken the law, then Yes.”