Anne-Marie Trevelyan: MP Pinned Me Against Wall, Said “She Must Want” Him

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan confessed to a harrowing personal experience of abuse in Westminster during her morning media round, when questioned about the ongoing spate of sex and behaviour scandals coming out of Parliament. Trevelyan claims to have been “at the sharp end” of misogyny from MPs multiple times:

“AMT: I have witnessed and been at the sharp end of misogyny from some colleagues many times over…

NF: Might I ask how that misogyny presented itself?

AMT: Well we might describe it as ‘wandering hands’, if you like, we might describe it as, you know, a number of years ago being pinned up against a wall by a male MP who is now no longer in the House I’m pleased to say, declaring that I ‘must want him because he’s a powerful man’.”