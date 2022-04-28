Tory MP Announces Self-Sanctioning After Being Missed From Yesterday’s Error-Filled Kremlin List

A Tory MP has written to London’s Russian ambassador to express their dismay at having been missed off yesterday’s incredibly sloppy list of MPs to be sanctioned by the Kremlin, and has announced he’s “self-sanctioned myself”. Being sanctioned by Russia is currently a badge of honour set to be included on hundreds of campaign leaflets at the next election – Guido’s not sure the Kremlin though it through…

Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg & Goole, writes:

“I was sorry not to have the honour to be on this list, which covered less than half of the members of the House of Commons.

For the avoidance of doubt, I wanted to assure you that I have therefore self-sanctioned myself. Neither I, nor the people I represent, wish to have any dealings with your government so long as you remain governed by a deluded madman who has no regard for human life and is actively encouraging the slaughter of innocent civilians in Ukraine.

My constituency is proud to be doing its part to support Ukraine in its brave defence against the brutality of your government, not least by providing homes for countless Ukrainian refugees and by supplying battlefield ambulances to our allies in Ukraine.

Your President and your government are a disgrace and bring shame upon Russia. You will ultimately fail, and the world will rejoice, including many decent Russians who are subject to brutal oppression but who ultimately know that what is being done in Ukraine is not being done in their name.

Shame on you and shame on your President and government.”