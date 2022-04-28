Sue Gray’s Partygate QC Adviser is Brexit-Bashing, Card-Carrying Labour Activist

The Queen’s Counsel advising Sue Gray on her impending Partygate report is a card-carrying Labour member who tweeted dozens of partisan, anti-government posts over several years – including during the pandemic. Daniel Stilitz, who has now deleted his Twitter account, was cited as the only external advisor in Sue Gray’s published summary of her findings:

Yet even a cursory look at his social media history puts the neutrality of that advice into serious doubt:

“The Government’s current rhetoric is nothing compared to the bile they’ll serve up during the forthcoming election campaign.” “The future of the UK is collateral damage in this mad Tory fight to the death.” “Why not join Labour? Now seems as good a time as any.” “Why couldn’t Johnson just say: no, I’m not going to see my mum. I’m going to give her a call. It might save her life?”

At one point, Stilitz even retweeted a claim that Boris is a “reckless dangerous PM”. That same man is now a core adviser on an investigation into Boris’s conduct, which will apparently be “so damning” Boris will have to resign. Yet another shining example of the Civil Service’s diligence and impartiality.

Guido has approached both Stilitz and the Cabinet Office for comment. Radio silence so far…

Hat-tip: ConservativePost