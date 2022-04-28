Piers’ Views Halve Again

If Piers thinks Guido’s TalkTV view count feature is going let up soon he’ll be disappointed. The BARB figures for last night’s broadcast are in and once again the viewership has almost halved, this time from 215,900 to 123,000. While they don’t appear in the same time slot, despite Piers’s blockbuster salary, international advertising and front-page paper splashes, he’s now a mere 23,000 views off what Nigel Farage managed during his 7pm GB News time slot. Given 8pm is a more watched slot, Piers and Nige actually matched the percentage of total viewers with 0.8% each…

Across TalkTV’s other shows, Tom Newton Dunn’s The News Desk crashed to just 15,300 without the star attraction of the PM, and Sharon Osbourne has fallen below five figures to a paltry 9,700 – over five times shy of her Dan Wootton competition. See you bright and early tomorrow morning for this evening’s figures…